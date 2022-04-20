Man lives to 107 'by only drinking red wine'

A recently-deceased 107-year-old Spanish attributed his long-life to drinking four bottles of wine each day and never drinking water. Antonio Docampo Garc�a, who died last week in Vigo, northwestern Spain, said he only imbibed his own homemade red wine. Mr Docampo would drink two bottles of red wine with his lunch and another two with dinner. "He could drink a liter and a half all at once," his son, Miguel Docampo�L�pez told�La Voz de Galicia. "When we were both at home we could get through 200 litres of wine a month," he added. "He never drank water." Mr Docampo�set up his own vineyard in the town of Ribadavia after fighting for Franco in the Spanish Civil War, founding the company Bodegas Docampo. He only drank the organic, chemical-free wine he produced himself. "He sold the majority of the wine he produced, but still kept a decent amount back for himself," his nephew,�Jer�nimo Docampo, who now runs the vineyard, told La Voz de Galicia. "If he produced 60,000 litres a year he would keep 3,000 litres for himself. He always said that was his secret to living so long." Among its many pleasant effects, a glass of vin rouge with dinner has been found to lead to healthier hearts and better cholesterol levels in people with type 2 diabetes, and can�cut the risk of men developing erectile dysfunction by over a fifth. However, Government experts have recently warned against the long-held belief red wine can cut the risk of cancer, heart disease and memory loss when drunk in moderation. �Samuel Osborne, The Independent