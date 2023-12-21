Man kills wife, two children with cricket bat in Maharashtra's Thane; police launch manhunt

Tragic Family Murder Unfolds in Thane: Man Allegedly Kills Wife and Children with Cricket Bat. Suspect at Large, Police Launch Manhunt. The Incident Stems from Domestic Conflicts, Sending Shockwaves Through Kasarvadavali Village in Maharashtra.

Thane (Maharashtra) [India]: A man allegedly killed his wife and two children with a cricket bat in Maharashtra's Thane, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place in Thane's Kasarvadavali village, and the accused, identified as Amit Dharmaveer Bagdi, is currently on the run.

Officials said that the accused was a habitual drinker, often leading to conflicts with his wife. Frustrated with Amit's behaviour, his wife, along with their children, left the house and took shelter at a relative's place.

Three days ago, the accused visited his wife and children and had been staying with them since then.

On Thursday morning, their relative, Vikas Bagdi, who lived alone, left for his housekeeping job at 7 am.



Returning home around 11:30 am, Vikas found the mother and her two children dead. A wooden cricket bat was found near their bodies, prompting him to inform the police.

Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination.

Thane DCP Amar Jadhav said that a case has been registered against the accused, and efforts to trace and apprehend him are ongoing.

—ANI