Man kills wife over suspected affair

Mumbai: A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in the western suburb of Kurar here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Dinesh Parshuram More attacked his wife Maya with a sharp weapon in front of their three children, senior inspector Babasaheb Salunkhe of Kurar police station said.

The accused, who worked as a security guard, suspected his wife of having an extra-marital affair with his friend, the official said.

After assaulting the victim, More fled the scene and hid in the locality but was subsequently caught, he said, adding that the deceased sustained fatal injuries to her face and neck.

More has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Arms Act, the official added.

—PTI