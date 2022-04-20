Man Kills Wife Over Extramarital Affair In UP

Sitapur (UP): A 30-year-old woman died after her husband slit her throat over alleged extramarital affair in Akbarpur village here, police said on Saturday.

Baidnath killed his wife allegedly after finding her in a compromising position with another man of the village on Thursday, Circle Officer Akhand Pratap Singh said.

He slit her throat with a sickle, the CO said, adding that a police team, which rushed to the village after being informed by the villagers about the incident, arrested the accused with the murder weapon.

A case has been registered on the basis of the report filed by the family of the woman and a probe initiated. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.—PTI