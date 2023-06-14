Man kills wife, chops daughter's body into 10 pieces; arrested

Silvassa: According to statements made by the police on Wednesday, a businessman from the city of Silvassa in the state of Dadra and Nagar Haveli has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife and their minor daughter.

The arrested individual has been identified as Yogesh Mehta, 52. He allegedly murdered his 43-year-old wife and chopped his 15-year-old daughter before dumping their bodies in a canal.

During their early inquiry, the police found out that Mehta and his family had frequent arguments.

Mehta and his wife, Reshma, had been married for about 20 years. They had two daughters, aged 18 and 15.

The elder daughter was there at the time of the incident and told police shocking details about what happened.

A hammer was found at the scene, but the police are still searching for the knife that was used to commit the murder.

During questioning, Mehta allegedly admitted guilt.

Murders likely took place on June 10; remains were found in the Demani canal near Dadra on June 11.

The exact motive and timeline of the murders are still under investigation.

The police are currently searching for more evidence related to the case, as Mehta has been reluctant to provide further details about the heinous act.

Mehta, who owns a yarn company and possesses properties in Silvassa and Navsari, has been described as financially stable by the police.

The police in Silvassa filed a report under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

After Mehta admitted to the murders on Tuesday afternoon, he was taken into arrest.—Inputs from Agencies