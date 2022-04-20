Man kills wife after scuffle

New Delhi: A 28-year-old woman has been allegedly beaten to death by her husband after a scuffle here in Rohini's Budh Vihar area, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the woman was hit repeatedly with a wooden plank by her husband who also sustained injuries during the scuffle following a heated argument.



The police received a call at 10.45 p.m. on Friday night regarding a quarrel between the couple after which the woman was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.



The husband, Chetan Prakash Solanki, aged 35, is a driver. He was unconscious when he was admitted to the hospital.

"On the statement of the brother of the deceased, a case u/s 302 IPC has been registered. Investigation of the case has been taken up. Accused Chetan has been apprehended," said Jitendra Kumar Meena, Additional DCP, Rohini.

--IANS

