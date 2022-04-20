Man kills two minor daughters in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar: A man allegedly killed his two minor daughters with a brick in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar on Monday, said Asit Srivastava Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sant Kabir Nagar.

"A resident of Banethu village in Mahdawal, Jainul Abdeen has killed his 5-year-old and two-and-a-half-year-old daughters during the night, by beating them with a brick," Srivastava confirmed ANI.

The police reached the spot soon after the information was received.

"We were told that the incident took place when the daughters refused to listen to their father and continued to play. In a fit of rage, Jainul Abdeen killed his daughters with a brick," said Srivastava.

"The suspect took his daughters to his house, where he killed his daughters with a brick," added Srivastava.

"Upon further investigation, we also got to know that the suspect was an alcoholic and was divorced 2 years ago. He was staying alone with his two daughters. He was also planning to get married soon," he added. (ANI)