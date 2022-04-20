Man Kills Toddler

Kaushambi: A man killed his one-and-a-half-year old daughter after throwing her on the floor

in the Manjhanpur Kotwali area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday.

According to sources here, Ghanshyam Kori, a resident of Milakpijri Ratlam village in the Manjhanpur

police station area, had come home after harvesting wheat. His one-and-half year old daughter Archana was crying at home and he got upset over it.

Enraged, Ghanshyam picked her up and threw her on the floor which led to her death.

Police have registered a case into the matter and the accused has been arrested. UNI