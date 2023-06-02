Man Kills New-Born Girl By Flinging Her On Floor

Pilibhit: A 37-year-old man allegedly hurled his two-day-old girl child on the floor at a private maternity clinic.

The baby died instantly. The man was reportedly upset as he wanted a son after two daughters.

His wife, Shabbo Begum, filed an oral police complaint, in which she claimed that her husband used to curse her for giving birth to two daughters earlier and subjected her to cruelty. "After I gave birth to another girl child on Monday, my husband took the infant on his lap and then hurled her on the floor on Wednesday. The baby died," the wife said in her complaint.

She said the infant had some health issues and doctors advised them to shift the baby to a hospital with better medical facility, but her husband refused. Shabbo Begum, 28, had got married to Mohammad Farhan, 32, a marginal farmer, about five years ago, and stayed with their two daughters in Sirsa village under Puranpur Kotwali police station.

She alleged that when she was pregnant, her husband hit her on the abdomen several times, threatening to give her 'talaq' if she gave birth to a girl again.

Though Shabbo's mother filed a written police complaint, no FIR has been registered so far.

"The police are putting pressure on me to compromise with my husband and settle the matter," Shabbo said.

Meanwhile, Puranpur Kotwali SHO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said the couple has settled the matter amicably, and that the wife did not want any police action in the matter.

The wife, however, refuted the SHO's claim and said she wanted her husband punished. CO Sunil Dutt said on Friday, "I will look into the matter and probe allegations levelled against the SHO. If the victim wants an FIR registered, it will be lodged." —IANS