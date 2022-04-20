Man Killed Over Property Dispute In UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur: A man was killed over a property dispute after being attacked with sticks and lathis in the Rampur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police sources said on Friday.

According to sources here, a property dispute was brewing over since a long time between Ramu (55) and Bhagwan Das, hailing from the Aura village in the Rampur area. Ramu and one Ravi Gautam entered into an altercation over the same issue under the influence of alcohol, late Thursday night.

As the matter heated up, the argument turned into a brawl and Ravi Gautam, Bhagwan Das and their aide Tribhuvan killed Ramu after beating him with sticks and lathis. Due to the loud noises, people woke up and informed the police.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and rushed critically injured Ramu to the Community Health Center (CHC), Rampur where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

Based on a written complaint by the deceased's son Vijay Gautam, police have registered a case against the trio and have arrested them. The body has been sent for post-mortem. UNI