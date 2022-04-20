Man Killed In Uttarakhand

Chamoli: Landslide triggered by heavy rains claimed a life in Chamoli district early today when a man was hit by rubble falling from the hillside at Pathiyaldhar basti here. Sukhbir Singh Topal was killed after being hit by rocks and boulders falling from the hillside following a landslip, district disaster control office here informed.

Topal's house was located right below a highway and incessant showers over the past few days had flooded it. At around 4 AM, he went up the highway to change the direction of the rainwater gushing into his house when the incident occurred, it said. Rescuers had a tough time finding his body in the darkness of the small hours, it said.