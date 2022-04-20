Man killed in Uttar Pradesh over Rs 300

Apparently in a drunken stupor, three men killed their neighbour with a wooden stick, fitted with nails, following a dispute over Rs 300. The police claimed that all of the accused were in an inebriated state.

The incident took place in Ganj area on Monday. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Deepak sustained multiple injuries on his body and succumbed on his way to the hospital.

According to Bijnor superintendent of police (SP), Dharamveer Singh, four youths got Rs 300 from a temple. They began arguing among themselves over sharing the money which was in Deepak's possession.

As the argument intensified, his neighbours Ravish, Mukesh and Shashi started attacking him with sticks that had been fitted with nails.

On getting information, Deepak's family members reached the spot and took him to hospital while the accused fled. Deepak had sustained severe injuries in his chest.

The SP said: "Police have registered a case against the accused. Ravish has been arrested. Two others are at large and they will be arrested soon.

—IANS