Man killed in shooting near Seattle Capitol

Seattle: A was shot was killed in a shooting near the Capitol in the US city of Seattle, according to the police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10th Avenue East and East Pike Street at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying.

No other injuries have been reported.

The man was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident occurred when large crowds gathered to celebrate the announcement of Joe Biden as the winner in US presidential election.

It is unclear whether people at the gathering were involved in the shooting, according to a report by The Seattle Times.

The case is under investigation and the police were yet to make any arrests.

—IANS