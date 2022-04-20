Man killed in road crash in Greater Noida

Noida: A 34-year old man reportedly died in a road crash on a highway in Uttar Pradesh''s Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

Ganga Sharma, who lives in Bulandshahr, was returning home from Ghaziabad when his car crashed into a truck, they said.

"The incident took place in the early hours of Friday on National Highway 91 in Badalpur Police Station area of Greater Noida," a local police official said.

The truck driver is absconding, he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further proceedings were underway, police added.

PTI