    Menu
    Local

    Man killed in road crash in Greater Noida

    April20/ 2022


    Noida: A 34-year old man reportedly died in a road crash on a highway in Uttar Pradesh''s Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

    Ganga Sharma, who lives in Bulandshahr, was returning home from Ghaziabad when his car crashed into a truck, they said.

    "The incident took place in the early hours of Friday on National Highway 91 in Badalpur Police Station area of Greater Noida," a local police official said.

    The truck driver is absconding, he said.

    The body has been sent for postmortem and further proceedings were underway, police added.

    PTI

    Categories :LocalTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in