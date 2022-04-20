Man Killed In Celebratory Firing In UP

Bareilly: A man was killed in a celebratory firing during a wedding in the Baradari area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

According to the sources, the wedding procession of one Rizwan, a resident of Katra Chand Khan street, was leaving the house when some people indulged in celebratory firing on Sunday.

One of the bullets hit Rizwan's neighbour Inam Ali (45) in his chest who was then rushed to a nearby hospital by his family where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinandan Singh said that the video of the wedding procession will be analysed and action taken against the guilty.

A report has been filed at the Baradari police station and the body sent for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway. UNI