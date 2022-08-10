Man killed, father injured in attack in UP village

Saharanpur: A 29-year-old man died and his father and another person were injured when they were attacked by some people in a village in the Sarsawa area here, police said on Wednesday.



The incident took place on Tuesday in Gadarhedi village, they said.



Deceased Monu, his father Sethpal and district panchayat member Rahul were attacked by a person identified as Varun and three-four other people, ASP Suraj Rai said.



All of them were rushed to a hospital, where Monu, shot with a countrymade pistol, succumbed to injuries, he said.



An FIR has been registered, and a manhunt is on to nab Varun, the police said. —PTI