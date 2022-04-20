Man killed by tiger in Dudhwa Reserve

Lakhimpur: A 32-year-old man, who was grazing cattle in a village adjoining the buffer forests of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), fell prey to the big cat.

Avadhesh Yadav is the third victim of a tiger attack this month.

Earlier, a 60-year-old man also from the Majhra Purav village, was attacked near the Singahi forest range of Dudhwa.

Anil Patel, Divisional Forest Officer (buffer), confirmed pug marks of a tiger at the spot where Yadav's body was found. The nature of injuries also pointed to a tiger attack.

"We are trying to identify the number of stray tigers in the area. A pair of tigers or a tigress with cubs may be responsible for the attacks," he said, adding that a tigress and her cubs were spotted in the area by villagers a few days ago.

Witnesses said that Yadav was sitting near a pond while grazing cattle when a tiger suddenly pounced on him.

Hearing his cries, the other cattle grazers rushed to his aid, shouting and throwing stones at the tiger.

But it was too late as Yadav had already succumbed to the injuries.

The two earlier victims had been dragged into the forest by the big cats.

Forest officials said that they were now planning to dig a trench along the forest periphery to check the entry of villagers into the jungle.

Camera traps will also be installed in the area to track the tigers.

