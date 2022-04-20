Man Killed By Panther In Rajaji Tiger Reserve Area In U'khand

Rishikesh: A 45-year-old man was mauled to death allegedly by a panther in a forest area of Rajaji Tiger Reserve between Rishikesh and Haridwar, officials said today.

The body was found in a disfigured condition yesterday in Motichur Range of the forest adjoining a road stretch leading to Raiwala, about 2 km from the Motichur railway crossing. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shweta Chaubey said the body is yet to be identified. Rs 1600, some religious books besides two trousers and a shirt were found from a bag which was recovered from near the body, she said. However, no document was found from the bag which could help establish the mans identity, the official said. This is the second case of human killing by panther in the area in last six months. The tiger reserve spans over an area of 1075 sq km which includes Rajaji, Motichur and Chilla wildlife sanctuaries, parts of Dehradun, Shiwalik and Lansdowne forest divisions. PTI