Man involved in killing of constable in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj gunned down in encounter

Kasganj (UP): The brother of a liquor mafia kingpin whose associates had allegedly killed a police constable and injured a sub-inspector was gunned down in an encounter here early on Wednesday, an official said.

"Elkar and others were surrounded by a police team on the banks of Kali river and in the exchange of fire, he was injured. He was taken to a CHC in Sidhpur where he died," Superintendent of Police, Kasganj, Manoj Sonkar said.

Elkar, a resident of Nagla Dhimar village in the Sidhpura area here, was earlier booked under the Excise Act and was involved in spurious liquor trade with brother Moti Dhimar and others, police said.

Sonkar said Elkar''s accomplices managed to escape during the encounter and police are on the lookout to trace them.

A constable was beaten to death and a sub-inspector seriously injured when a police team went to Nagla Dheemar village to serve a warrant to liquor mafia kingpin Dhimar Tuesday evening.

Dhimar and his associates caught them and severely thrashed them, resulting in the death of constable Devendra, District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh had said.

Sub-inspector Ashok Kumar, who was injured in the attack, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he added.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to take stern action against the culprits under the National Security Act.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased constable and a job to a family member.

He has asked for proper treatment of the injured policeman, a government spokesperson said. —PTI