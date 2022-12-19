Man in UP gets 20 years in prison for raping a minor

Lucknow (The Hawk): For the rape of a 15-year-old girl in the Bahraich region of Uttar Pradesh that occurred more than eight years ago, a 30-year-old man has been convicted by a municipal court in Lucknow to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The defendant was also given a fine of Rs. 1.5 lakh by Varun Mohit Nigam, a special judge under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act).

In the event that the fine is not paid, the accused will be sentenced to an additional six months in jail.

According to a state government spokesman, the court's decision to impose the harsh punishment was based on the prosecution's and police's successful pursuit of the case.

In a village within the Hardi police station of Bahraich on September 29, 2014, the girl was raped, according to government attorney Sant Pratap Singh, while she went to attend to nature's call close to her home.

Invoking the POCSO Act, he said, the police had initially filed a report of molestation. He said that charges were later added in light of the girl's statement and a medical check.

In court when the sentence was announced, the convict was there, he added. For further punishment, he was returned to prison.

