Man in South Delhi is shot at by a group of men

New Delhi (The Hawk): An official reported on Monday that a gang of people in South Delhi's Dakshinpuri neighbourhood fired shots at a 49-year-old man.

It happened late on a Sunday night. Suresh Chand, a native of Dakshinpuri, was the injured person; he was treated at the Batra hospital and then released home following treatment.

According to a senior police officer, a police team was despatched on the night between Sunday and Monday after receiving information about a man who had been brought to Batra Hospital with a gunshot wound and a medical-legal case.

"A statement made by Suresh Chand was recorded throughout the investigation. The victim claimed that on December 11, at around 9:30 p.m., when he was walking home from a death ritual in Dakshinpuri's B Block, he saw a stampede of at least 5-6 lads and possibly more and also heard a gunshot "the official said

Chand also realised after a short while that he had been shot in the left leg.

"His son Lalit immediately drove him to Batra Hospital, where he received care. The suspected perpetrators can be located by the victim. A case is being registered under the relevant IPC and Arms Act provisions "announced Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandan Chowdhary (south).

"The victim denied being involved in any conflict with anyone. The search for the suspected individuals is ongoing, "And Chowdhary.

