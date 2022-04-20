Man Held From Haridwar For Duping People In Delhi

New Delhi: A 45-year-old man was arrested from a hotel in Haridwar for allegedly duping people in Delhi by promising to get them government scrap tenders, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Ashish, a resident of Burari, they added. "Sachin Verma, a resident of Sant Nagar, Burari, reported that Ashish came to him on August 26 and said there was a tender for removing scrap from Tis Hazari Court," a senior police officer said. Ashish further told him that an amount of Rs 8.8 lakh will be required for the said tender and the complainant could easily earn a monthly profit of approximately Rs 1 lakh, he added.

The complainant gave an initial amount of Rs 10,000 to the accused, who gave him a receipt for the money on WhatsApp. The complainant could not trace the whereabouts of Ashish after that, the police said, adding that subsequently, four more persons filed complaints against the accused. "We tried to trace the location of the accused, which was changing constantly. We finally zeroed in on him at Haridwar on Saturday and he was arrested from a hotel," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said. During interrogation, the accused told the police that he had cheated several people with the same modus operandi. At his instance, Rs 21.65 lakh in cash, three mobile phones and five blank tender forms were seized. PTI