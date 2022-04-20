Man Held For Posing As UP Vidhan Sabha Speaker: Official

Shahjahanpur: A man has been arrested for calling Shahjahanpur superintendent of police while allegedly impersonating Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit and seeking some favours from the police official. Shahjahanpur SP Yash Anand on Monday said he received a call on his Closed User Group (CUG) number on Friday in which one person posing as the speaker asked him to meet someone being sent by him.

The CUG numbers are a bunch of mobile numbers hired by an organisation and allocated to its officials. The phone number was put on surveillance and one Gaurav Mishra was arrested from Pubaya police station area, the SP said. Mishra had earlier called District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh and other officials too in a similar manner, the SP added. PTI