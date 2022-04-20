Man Held For Impersonation, Fraud

Lucknow: A man impersonating as a SBI manager has been arrested in Varanasi for allegedly committing fraud, IG ATS Assem Arun today said.

In a statement issued here, Arun said, "In a joint operation conducted by the UP ATS and local police yesterday night, Kamran Raza who was committing fraud was arrested. The arrested individual is a resident of Bhagalpur district of Bihar."

The ATS statement said Raza used to stay in a rented house near Varanasi jail in the name of Avinash Kumar Singh.

"He used to introduce himself as a bank manager. During investigation, it was known that his actual name is Kamran Raza, and he was leading a luxurious life. He also had some luxury vehicles. It also became evident during investigation that he was not a bank manager," the ATS said. Arun said, "The fraudster used to introduce himself as manager of SBI and show fake identity card. During investigation, it was also known that he had a relationship with a number of girls. He admitted committing forgery. "We are finding out why was Raza living near the Varanasi jail on a fake name and identity, and whether he had links with any inmate of the jail.