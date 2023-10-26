Man held for bid to extort Rs 1 crore from Elvish Yadav

Gurugram: In a joint operation with the Gujarat Police, a team of the Gurugram Police Crime Branch arrested a Gujarat-based man for allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore as ransom from YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT-2 winner Elvish Yadav. The suspect has been identified as Sakir Makrani.



According to the police, on October 25 they received a written complaint from Elvish Yadav a resident of Wazirabad in Gurugram, stating that he had gone to London for some work and on October 17, when he returned to India, many threatening messages were received on his and his manager's mobile phones.



“There was a demand for Rs 1 crore with the threat that if the said amount was not transferred to the extortionist, I would be killed," the complainant said.



A case was registered under Sections 384 and 387 of the IPC at the Sector-53 Police Station and police began their investigation.



In a joint operation with the Gujarat Police, Gurugram Police’s Crime Branch Incharge, Inspector Jitender Kumar nabbed the suspect on Thursday from Vad Nagar in Gujarat.



"The suspect disclosed that he works as an agent in the RTO office in Gujarat. He had seen videos of Elvish Yadav on YouTube and planned to extort money from him to become a millionaire overnight. For this, he bought a fake SIM card for Rs 1,400 to send threatening messages to Elvish Yadav," Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime) said.



The SIM card and a mobile phone used by the accused in the crime have been recovered from his possession.

—IANS