Man hangs wife over dowry in UP

In a shocking incident, a man first beat up his wife on a road in full public view and then hanged her. The woman died during treatment.According to reports, the incident took place in Tundwal village under Sursa police circle last month but came to light only after a video of the incident went viral on Sunday.The husband, Manoj is seen in the video dragging his wife Saraswati on to the road and beating her. He then sat on the woman's chest and continued to beat her. Later he hanged her.On learning of the incident, the woman's father, Manohar Lal, reached their home and rushed his daughter to a medical facility where she died during treatment.Manohar Lal told reporters that he was afraid of reporting the matter to the police but gathered courage after the video went viral.Manoj had been demanding a gold chain and a buffalo as dowry and had been torturing his daughter for the same.Manoj had married Saraswati in 2011.Circle Officer Vikas Jaiswal said that the case had been registered and the accused would be arrested soon.