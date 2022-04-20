Man hangs self after killing aunt in UP

Lucknow: A man allegedly killing his aunt, the wife of a Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officer, and later hanged himself in Talkatora area here, police said on Tuesday.





The incident took place on Monday when Anita Verma (43) was killed by her nephew Ajit (38), who was stated to be in depression, they said.





While Anita was strangulated with a bathroom pipe, Ajit hanged himself in his room, police said.





The bodies were recovered after the victim's son saw them and later informed his father Ghanshyam, who is posted as Assistant Inspector General, Registration in Allahabad.





Police said that the bodies have been sent for postmortem and a detailed probe into the matter is underway.

—PTI

