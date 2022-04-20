Man hacks couple to death, mutilates toddler

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man hacked his brother and sister-in-law to death with a butcher's knife and chopped off the limbs of their one-year-old child in Bhadohi district.

The accused Naushad has been absconding along with his mother.

According to the police, the couple identified as Jameel, 42, and Ruby, 38 were declared brought dead at the hospital.

Their child is battling for his life in hospital.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police, Ram Badan Singh, said the offence was committed by Naushad, a butcher by profession, on Sunday night in his home.

Following a dispute in the family, he attacked his brother and sister-in-law with a sharp-edged weapon used for cutting meat, and after hacking the couple to death, he also chopped off an arm and leg of his one-year-old nephew.

The SP said that efforts were on to arrest Naushad.

--IANS