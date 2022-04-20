Man guns down maternal uncle over domestic dispute in Gurugram

Gurugram: A 40-year-old man has allegedly shot dead his maternal uncle over a domestic dispute in Sector 39 area in Gurugram.

The deceased has been identified as Virender Singh alias Pappu of Jharsa village in Gurugram.

The victim was returning from a wedding ceremony on Monday evening when the incident took place. After shooting dead his uncle, the accused Kaushal surrendered to the police and handed over the weapon which was used to commit the crime.

According to the police, Kaushal was upset as he was not getting married. After the incident, he himself informed the family and the police control room. The family members of the victim rushed to the spot and took the injured to a private hospital in Gurugram, where the doctors declared him dead.

Singh was a driver and had seen a girl some time ago for his nephew Kaushal's wedding. But as the accused was unemployed, his marriage could not take place. Kaushal was angry with his uncle over this.

"On Monday morning, the accused had visited his uncle's house where the duo got into an argument and Kaushal threatened his uncle with dire consequences. In the night, Singh went to Sector-39 to attend a wedding ceremony of a neighbour's daughter. On his way back, Kaushal shot him in the chest," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

During investigation, the police came to know that the accused is a drug addict.

"The accused is being questioned about the weapon. He disclosed before the police that the person from whom he had bought the weapon has died. The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family after an autopsy on Tuesday. Further probe is underway," Boken said.

A case of murder under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Sadar police station in Gurugram.

—IANS