Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Abducting, Raping Teenager

Ballia: A court in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district has sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl in 2016.

Additional Sessions Judge Omkar Shukla also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict, Rajesh Kumar alias Jarsi.

The girl was abducted and raped on Feb 9, 2016 in a village in Rasda area, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said. An FIR in this connection was registered at Rasda police station on the basis of the complaint of the girl's uncle. —PTI