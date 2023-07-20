Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi

New Delhi: An unidentified man in his 30s was found dead on the second-floor terrace of a house in Delhi's Karawal Nagar on Thursday, according to police official.

At about 9:20 a.m., the cops were told that there was a dead man in a house in Phase-I, Shiv Vihar.

When a police team went to the scene and looked at the body, there were no injury marks on the body found.

“During initial probe, it was revealed that he was working as a laborer in the area and was sharing a room with other labourers, who were all from Bihar. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased.

“The cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem examination. Further investigation in the matter is in progress", the official added.—Inputs from Agencies