Man found dead in Greater Noida,family claims he was mentally unstable

Noida: The body of a 34-year-old man was found along the Devla road in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday with his family members claiming that he was "mentally unstable", police said.

The body was noticed by the locals in the morning, who then alerted the officials of Surajpur police station.

"An identity card and a PAN card were recovered from the deceased which helped in tracing his family," a police official said.

The deceased has been identified as Saroj Kumar. He lived in Kulesara village in Gautam Buddh Nagar and was a native of Khiri, the official said.

"His family has been informed. The family members told the police that he worked for a private firm in Phase 2 area of Greater Noida and was mentally unstable for quite some time," the police official said.

Further proceedings in the case are underway, the police said.—PTI

