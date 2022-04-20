Man forgets bag with cash at Goa airport, CISF comes to rescue

Panaji: CISF personnel stationed at Goa's Dabolim airport handed over a bag containing Rs 4.85 lakh in cash to a passenger, who had forgotten the bag and exited the facility after arriving from Mumbai on an Indigo Airlines plane, a statement issued by the central security agency said on Saturday.

The statement said that Central Industrial Security Force Sub-Inspector Dayanand had first spotted the unclaimed bag on Friday afternoon, after which bomb disposal squad personnel from the Crime and Intelligence wing of the agency were summoned to the spot.

"The identity of the person who had forgotten the bag was established with the help of CCTV footage," the statement said.

The passenger was contacted and the bag handed over to him.

