Man Finds Missing Son's Skeleton on Terrace of Bengal House, Estranged Wife Kept Insisting He Was with Her

Kolkata: Salt Lake: A skeleton, suspected to be of a 25-year-old man who allegedly went missing, was found on the terrace of his house in Salt Lake city in West Bengal on Thursday, police said. Acting on a complaint filed by Anil Kumar Mahensariya that his son Arjun was missing for some time, police started investigating the matter, they said.

Initial probe revealed that Mahensariya's wife Geeta had left their upscale Salt Lake residence and moved to nearby Rajarhat last year along with their three children — Arjun, Vidur (22) and Vaidehi (20), police said. "This October, Mahensariya came to know that his wife and the three children moved to Ranchi and were living at her parent's house. He could not get in touch with Arjun though his wife assured that he was in Ranchi," a police officer said.

Unable to trace his son, the father lodged a complaint at the Bidhannagar East police station on Thursday morning, alleging a role of his wife behind the "disappearance" of Arjun, he said. "Mahensariya was suspicious that his wife with the help of some others may have abducted Arjun or have murdered him. We started a search and found the skeleton from the terrace of the Mahensariya's residence in AJ Block this evening," the officer said.

The skeleton was sent for medical examination to ascertain its identity, though going by the preliminary look it seems to be matching with the description of Arjun, police said. "We are probing the matter. It will be clearer once reports of the medical tests arrive," the officer said. PTI