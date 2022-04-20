Man ends life over mother-wife feud

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): Upset over a feud between his mother and wife, a 37-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of a residential building in Pakhwara area of Moradabad.

The man's wife and his mother were allegedly having an argument at the time when the incident took place on Monday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin Saini.

The man, who was lying in a pool of blood, was rushed to a private hospital on Delhi road from where he was referred to a higher facility in Delhi.

SHO Pakhwara, Rajni Dwiwedi said, "The man succumbed while on the way to Delhi. Prima facie, it appears that the man took the extreme step in a fit of rage as he was upset over frequent fights in the family. The body has been sent for post mortem. Further investigation is underway."

The deceased, who owned a crockery shop in Pakhwara area, is survived by mother, wife and son.

