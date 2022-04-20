Man ends life by hanging self in UP

Chitrakoot: A 25-year-old man, who had returned home during the coronavirus lockdown, ended his life by hanging himself in the Karvi Sadar Kotwali area here, police said on Monday.



Dharmendra Mishra was found hanging in his home in



Pathraundi village on Sunday and the family members rushed him to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, they said.



Dharmendra's elder brother Bhupendra Mishra told police that the deceased was a priest in a temple in Delhi and had returned to the village during the lockdown.



The family said he wanted to go back to the national capital but was unable to do so since he did not have money, police said.



Circle Officer of Sadar Rajnish Kumar Yadav said the body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem and the matter is being investigated.

—PTI