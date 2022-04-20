Man ends life after suffering losses in online gaming

Chennai: Suffering losses in online gaming has claimed the life of a 29-year old man in Tirupur district in Tamil Nadu, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police in Tirupur district, S. Elvin from Coimbatore had committed suicide two days back by jumping before a train after suffering losses to the tune of about Rs 7 lakh in online gaming. The deceased was identified on Friday.

An employee with a private company, Elvin had borrowed money from several persons and lost the same in online gaming. He was not able to repay the borrowed money.

Elvin's mother had lodged a missing person's compliant on January 6 with the Coimbatore police.

—IANS