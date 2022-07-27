Man electrocuted to death while installing lift in Delhi

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was electrocuted to death while installing a lift in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, police said on Wednesday.





His associate, who too received the electrical shock, managed to escape with minor injuries, they said.





The incident took place on July 22 at farm number 1 in Mandi village, they said.





Noor Alam, a resident of Mahavir Colony in Kanjhawala, and Vijay, a resident of Ghaziabad, received shock while installing the lift and were taken to a hospital, they said.





While Vijay, who is a lift mechanic, sustained minor injuries, his helper Alam was declared brought dead by the doctors, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said





"We have registered a case under section 288 (negligent conduct) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is being taken up," the DCP said.—PTI