Man electrocuted to death trying to collect mango leaves

Erode (TN): A 27-year-old person got electrocuted on Wednesday when he climbed over a water tank to reach out to pluck mango leaves for a house-warming ceremony, police said. Gopalkrishnan constructed a new house at Kavindapadi Pudur in the district and the ceremony was arranged this morning. So, he went to a nearby water tank and got over it to get mango leaves for the rituals, the police said. Accidentally, he touched a live electric wire crossing near the water tank and got electrocuted. He fell into the water tank which was empty, they said. Hearing a noise, neighbours there shifted him to a government hospital where the doctors declared that he was brought dead, they said. Police have registered a case of accidental death and begun investigations. —PTI