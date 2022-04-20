Man-eater tiger captured in Chandrapur forest

Chandrapur: A tiger, which had killed at least five persons in and around Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, was captured by forest authorities, an official said on Thursday.

The big cat named KT-1 was tranquilised and captured by forest officials near Kolara forest range on Wednesday, chief conservator of forests at TATR N P Pravin said.

The tiger had killed five persons since February at Kolara, Bamangaon and Satara villages located in and around the reserve and the latest casualty was reported on June 6, he said.

Following these attacks, the chief wildlife warden of Maharashtra issued a permission for the tiger's capture on June 8, the official said.

The animal has now been shifted to Gorewada Rescue Centre, he added.

