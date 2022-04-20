Man-Eater Leopard Killed In Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: A man-eater leopard was killed in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh by hunter on September 30. Forest Department instructed the hunter to do the same following multiple incidents of attack. The leopard had attacked and severely injured locals in the area. Forrest official said, "Leopard was spotted and killed at a distance of 300 meter from the location where the first incident took place." —ANI