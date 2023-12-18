    Menu
    States & UTs

    Man dragged on vehicle bonnet from Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar to DND flyover

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    December18/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Terrifying Road Rage in Delhi: Man Dragged on Vehicle Bonnet from Lajpat Nagar to DND Flyover. Shocking Incident Prompts Police Investigation, Legal Action Awaits Complainant's Return from Uttar Pradesh.

    Visuals From the Spot

    New Delhi: A man was dragged on the bonnet of a vehicle from Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar to DND flyover, an official said.

    He said that the incident took place on Sunday night while no injuries have been reported.

    He said that a police control room received a call wherein the caller informed that while going from DND Flyover towards Noida, driver of a vehicle hit him in Lajpat Nagar area and took him -- on the bonnet -- up to the DND Flyover.

    “This call was assigned to Kotla police station in south Delhi, who contacted the caller on the given mobile number. However, the caller responded saying that he is in Uttar Pradesh and cannot come back to give a complaint,” said a senior police official.

    He said that efforts are being made to call the complainant and once he is back legal action will be taken.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Lajpat Nagar Incident DND Flyover Case Delhi Road Rage South Delhi Police Traffic Altercation Legal Action Pending Road Safety Issue
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in