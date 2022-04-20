Man Dies Of Heart Attack After Home Quarantine Ends In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: A 55-year-old man who had completed home quarantine for COVID-19, died of heart attack on Saturday in Dhanyu Tok in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

According to sources, the man, along with his wife, had returned from Dehradun reached Dhanyu Tok in Agastyamuni Panchayat on May 7. On arrival, they were kept under quarantine. The man completed his 14-day home quarantine on Wednesday. On Friday morning, he was admitted to the Community Health Center (CHC) following a heart attack, where the victim died during treatment.

His blood samples have been sent for testing of Novel Coronavirus(COVID-19). Postmortem will be conducted only after the report of the blood sample is received, Dr Dinesh Chandra Semwal said. UNI