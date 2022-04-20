Man Dies Of Coronavirus In Lucknow's KGMU, Day After Admin Shut Hospital Visited By Him

Lucknow: A 64-year-old coronavirus patient died at the Lucknow's KGMU on Wednesday, a day after the Uttar Pradesh authorities ordered to shut a private hospital and a diagnostic centre visited by him.

The authorities had also quarantined 20 staff members at the government-run King George's Medical University after it was confirmed that he had contracted the infection. In a statement, the KGMU said the patient suffered from many complications.

"He was suffering from diabetes because of which his kidneys were impaired. He had infection in lungs. He had tested positive for coronavirus," the statement read.

The hospital said the patient was put on a ventilator in the isolation ward. "All efforts were made but he could not be saved," the KGMU said.

The patient had visited Lucknow''s Medwell Hospital, complaining of fever and cough, over a week ago. He was told to get an X-ray done, for which he went to Charak Diagnostic Centre.

As the man''s condition deteriorated and he complained of breathlessness, he was brought to the KGMU trauma centre on Saturday. He then came under the treatment of the hospital''s neurology department. Later, he tested positive for coronavirus and was sent to the isolation ward.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Narendra Agarwal on Monday wrote to the private hospital and the diagnostic centre, asking them to shut all operations. He also asked them to provide a full list of their staff members who attended to the patient, so that they can be tested.

"Ensure that all staff of the centre be kept in home quarantine for 14 days," the letter read. PTI