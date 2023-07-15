Man dies in Bihar during ‘momo eating challenge’

Patna: In Bihar's Gopalganj district, a man died after accepting a "paid challenge" from his friends to eat at least 150 momos at once. He lost consciousness during the "momo challenge," according to the police.

The person who died was named as Vipin Kumar Manjhi, who was 25 years old and from Sihorwa village, which is under the Thawe police station in the district.

Manjhi worked as a mobile phone mechanic and ran a shop on Gyani Mor. His body was discovered close to Gyani Mor.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that Manjhi was involved in momos eating challenge to eat at least 150 momos. After eating large number of momos, his health deteriorated at the shop.

“He collapsed on the ground. The shop owner and two of his friends informed us about the incident. We immediately admitted him in Sadar hospital where he died during the treatment,” said Shashi Ranjan, SHO of Thawe police station.

He said that the incident occurred on Thursday evening.

“We have conducted the postmortem and handed over the dead body,” he said.

Meanwhile, the deceased's relatives blamed his friends for his death, saying they fed him poisoned food.—Inputs from Agencies