Man Dies During Marriage Function

Bulandshahr: A man died of an apparent heart attack at a marriage function while trying to pacify some guests over an argument in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The man passed away at the marriage hall on Monday night in Kotwali Nagar police station area, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said. He said the wedding procession had come from Gajraula in Amroha district at the Sanskar Marriage Hall in Kotwali Nagar area. At the time, there was a dispute among the people about dancing to the songs played by the DJ.

One Haripal from the the groom''s side tried to solve the issue when he suddenly collapsed and died on the spot.

It is likely that he died of a heart attack. His body has been sent for a post-mortem. An autopsy report is awaited, the police officer added. —PTI