Man dies by suicide before injuring woman with knife in UP

Hardoi: A man stabbed a woman and left her critically injured before killing himself in the Kotwali area here on Thursday.

Police sources said that Monika (19), a resident of the Behti village, was completing some chores outside her house when Rajiv, who lived opposite her house, attacked her with a knife.

The woman has sustained several injuries on her face and body. After stabbing the girl, the youth attacked himself with the weapon and died while he was being taken for treatment.

Rajiv, who was married, had allegedly been involved in a love affair with Monika but meanwhile, her marriage got fixed. Subsequently, the girl refused to talk to Rajiv.

Angry over the same, the youth attacked her. The critically injured woman has been sent to Lucknow for treatment.

Sources said that the deceased had a dispute with his wife.

Police are probing the matter.

—UNI