Man dies after jumping in front of Delhi Metro

New Delhi: According to a Delhi Police official, a 25-year-old man died Saturday after he jumped in front of a metro train at the Kailash Colony station.

Ajay Arjun Sharma, a local of the East of Kailash neighbourhood, has been named as the victim.

According to the police, Sharma's body was recovered off the track and taken to the hospital after they received a PCR call.

The event has been reported to the criminal team, and surveillance footage is currently being gathered. The metro trains are now operating normally," the police source reported.

According to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), "proceedings are being initiated under section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.)."—Inputs from Agencies