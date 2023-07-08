    Menu
    States & UTs

    Man dies after jumping in front of Delhi Metro

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July8/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: According to a Delhi Police official, a 25-year-old man died Saturday after he jumped in front of a metro train at the Kailash Colony station.

    Ajay Arjun Sharma, a local of the East of Kailash neighbourhood, has been named as the victim.

    According to the police, Sharma's body was recovered off the track and taken to the hospital after they received a PCR call.

    The event has been reported to the criminal team, and surveillance footage is currently being gathered. The metro trains are now operating normally," the police source reported.

    According to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), "proceedings are being initiated under section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.)."—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Delhi Metro Accident suicide
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in