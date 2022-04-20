Man Cuts Off Tongue In UP's Banda, Offers It To Goddess

Banda: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man chopped off his tongue, as an offering to the Goddess at a temple at Bhati village in Baberu area in Banda district.

Jai Shyam Shukla, SHO, Baberu said, "Atma Ram reached the temple on the last day Navratri and cut off his tongue and offered it to the Goddess."

The 22-year-old, profusely bleeding, was rushed to the hospital and police said his condition was stable.

According to Atma Ram's father, his son is mentally unstable. He has been observing Navratri fast and was allegedly misled into committing this act.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 49-year-old man tried to kill himself as part of a sacrificial ritual at a Shiv temple in Kurara area in Hamirpur district.

Rukmani Mishra tried to slit his throat with a knife at Koteshwar Temple on Saturday night. He was seriously injured and immediately rushed to the hospital, where his condition was said to be stable.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) said it appeared to be an act of superstition. —IANS