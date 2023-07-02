    Menu
    Man commits suicide at Tyagraj Stadium complex

    Nidhi Khurana
    July2/ 2023
    New Delhi: A man, 38 years old, was reported to have committed suicide by hanging himself at the Tyagraj Stadium complex on Sunday, according to officials.

    A suicide note was recovered from him in which he mentioned being subjected to a fraud and urged his wife to forgive him.

    A senior police official has confirmed that the deceased is Gorakhpur native named Akhileshwar Mishra.

    The man who died used to work as a LAS at Race Course Airforce Station, according to the police.

    "We received a call regarding this incident at around 5:41 a.m. The caller informed the police that someone had committed suicide in a park opposite Gate No. 7," the police said.

    The police recovered a suicide note in his possession.

    "Dad, you're great and have a big heart. Mother, I request you not to cry. Children, I urge you to struggle in life and lead a good life. Pooja, you are honest, please forgive me. I have become a victim of fraud by a stranger. A life without accusations is the best life; I don't fit in this Kalyug life. Pooja, I request you to provide the best education to our children; I know you will. I have troubled you a lot, so if possible, please forgive me," read his suicide letter.

    He also suggested his family to move to Mathura in the letter.

    His body was transported to a nearby government hospital for a postmortem examination, according to the police.—Inputs from Agencies

